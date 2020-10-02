Global  
 

Nvidia delays GeForce RTX 3070 launch to October 29, the day after AMD's Radeon reveal

PC World Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
It turns out Nvidia wants to wait for Big Navi, too. The release of the hotly anticipated $499 GeForce RTX 3070 is being delayed two weeks, Nvidia quietly announced in the middle of Thursday night, falling back from its original October 15 launch date to October 29. Perhaps not coincidentally, rival AMD plans to reveal its RDNA 2-based “Big Navi” Radeon RX 6000-series graphics cards on October 28.

Nvidia says this delay comes in response to the struggles with meeting demand for its just-released GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 graphics cards. Stock of those cards sold out immediately online, and continue to sell out in mere minutes when fresh stock arrives. Many people who stood in line for the RTX 3080 launch at brick and mortar stores left empty handed.

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Nvidia RTX 3070 delayed to meet massive demand

Nvidia RTX 3070 delayed to meet massive demand 00:50

 Nvidia is delaying the release of its highly anticipated RTX 3070 video card in order to better prepare for shortages.Originally, the hardware manufacturer planned to release the RTX 3070 on Oct. 15.That date has now been pushed back to Oct. 29, according to a recent blog post made on the company’s...

