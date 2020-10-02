Air quality monitoring service Airly raises $2 million as fires, pollution force consumers to take note
Friday, 2 October 2020 () As smoke from fires chokes the skies Western U.S. and pollution chokes much of the world, air quality has become yet another issue for civilization to address. Industrialization and natural disasters wrought by climate change are spewing more toxic matter into the air, and governments around the world are racing to monitor what the combination […]
Volvo Cars has introduced a world-first premium air quality technology in its cars, allowing Volvo drivers to breathe clean and healthy air inside their vehicles and clean the air of their cabin ahead..