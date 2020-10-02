Global  
 

Air quality monitoring service Airly raises $2 million as fires, pollution force consumers to take note

TechCrunch Friday, 2 October 2020
As smoke from fires chokes the skies Western U.S. and pollution chokes much of the world, air quality has become yet another issue for civilization to address. Industrialization and natural disasters wrought by climate change are spewing more toxic matter into the air, and governments around the world are racing to monitor what the combination […]
