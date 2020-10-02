|
Netflix’s Emily In Paris is a fun getaway with your most stressful friend
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
One of the magical things about television is how, through the power of drama and/or comedy, it can take someone who would, in almost any other context, be the worst person you know, and make them fun to watch. That’s not to say that Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), the eponymous star of Emily In Paris, is a terrible person. She’s just someone you’d diplomatically describe in text messages as “a lot,” and in the new Netflix series, you get to see her inflicted on an entire nation.
Emily In Paris is one of the most watchable new shows on Netflix this fall, ridiculous in the way the best romantic comedies are, even if it’s a bit short on the charm. It starts with a dream job: when Emily’s boss at Chicago marketing firm Savoir discovers she’s...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Emily in Paris American comedy-drama television series
Netflix American media service company
What to stream this weekend: Netflix's 'The Boys in the Band,' Amazon's 'The Glorias'New films are opting for streaming amid the pandemic. Out this weekend: 'The Boys in the Band' with Jim Parsons and 'The Glorias' with Julianne Moore.
USATODAY.com
Sacha Baron Cohen's Return as Borat, Chadwick Boseman’s Final Movie Role & More News | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:28Published
A First Look at Netflix's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Starring Chadwick Boseman | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:10Published
A lot of older Macs won’t be able to watch 4K Netflix this fall because of a missing chipIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
macOS Big Sur, Apple’s upcoming release of its Mac operating system, will finally let you watch 4K HDR..
The Verge
Lily Collins English-American actress, model, and writer
Lily Collins stunned by road trip proposal
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Lily Collins is an expat in Paris in new Netflix seriesIn "Emily in Paris" Collins plays a woman from Chicago who gets sent to Paris for work. The series is created by Darren Star who is also behind such hit shows as..
USATODAY.com
Lily Collins engaged
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Trending: Lily Collins is engaged, Drew Barrymore reunites after 15 years with ex husband Tom Green on her talk show, and Dax Sh
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published
Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States
AP Top Stories October 2Here's the latest for Friday October 2nd: President Trump says he and Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus; White House advisor Hope Hicks also COVID-19..
USATODAY.com
When 60 Minutes first met Barack ObamaLong before Obama's presidency, correspondent Steve Kroft interviewed the junior senator at his home in Chicago. Obama talked about race, Abe Lincoln--and tuna..
CBS News
Virus hits already stressed Chicago neighborhoodChicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood has already been through a lot, including economic woes and violence. Then this spring, the coronavirus arrived, hitting..
USATODAY.com
Long lines as early voting begins in ChicagoA line snaked around the block in downtown Chicago as residents who wanted to make sure their votes were counted braved a chilly, rainy day. They turned out..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this