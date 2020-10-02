Watch SpaceX launch a GPS satellite for the U.S. Space Force live
Friday, 2 October 2020 () SpaceX is set to launch a GPS-III satellite for the U.S. Space Force using a Falcon 9 rocket, with a target launch time of 9:43 PM EDT (6:43 PM PDT). That opens a 15-minute launch window, and so far weather is looking relatively good, which will hopefully help SpaceX end a recent string of launch […]
SpaceX scrubbed the launch of its Starlink satellite Thursday morning due to a sensor reading, the company said. The Cape Canaveral launch was canceled just 18 seconds before liftoff. Katie Johnston reports.