Watch SpaceX launch a GPS satellite for the U.S. Space Force live

TechCrunch Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
SpaceX is set to launch a GPS-III satellite for the U.S. Space Force using a Falcon 9 rocket, with a target launch time of 9:43 PM EDT (6:43 PM PDT). That opens a 15-minute launch window, and so far weather is looking relatively good, which will hopefully help SpaceX end a recent string of launch […]
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: SpaceX Mission Scrubbed Due To Sensor Reading; Friday Launch In Question

SpaceX Mission Scrubbed Due To Sensor Reading; Friday Launch In Question 00:30

 SpaceX scrubbed the launch of its Starlink satellite Thursday morning due to a sensor reading, the company said. The Cape Canaveral launch was canceled just 18 seconds before liftoff. Katie Johnston reports.

