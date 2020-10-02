Astronomers Spot Ancient Galaxies in a Supermassive Black Hole ‘Spider Web’ Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

With the help of ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT), astronomers have found six galaxies lying around a supermassive black hole, the first time such a close grouping has been seen within the first billion years of the Universe. This artist’s impression shows the central black hole and the galaxies trapped in its gas web. The black hole, which together with the disc around it is known as quasar SDSS J103027.09+052455.0, shines brightly as it engulfs matter around it.



