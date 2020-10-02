Global  
 

Astronomers Spot Ancient Galaxies in a Supermassive Black Hole ‘Spider Web’

Astronomers Spot Ancient Galaxies in a Supermassive Black Hole ‘Spider Web’With the help of ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT), astronomers have found six galaxies lying around a supermassive black hole, the first time such a close grouping has been seen within the first billion years of the Universe. This artist’s impression shows the central black hole and the galaxies trapped in its gas web. The black hole, which together with the disc around it is known as quasar SDSS J103027.09+052455.0, shines brightly as it engulfs matter around it.

A team using the European Southern Observatory's (ESO) Very Large Telescope has spotted something unexpected: a cluster of six ancient galaxies caught in the gravity of a supermassive black hole. 
 The European Southern Observatory found several galaxies in a web of gas around a black hole that extends over 300 times the Milky Way’s size.

