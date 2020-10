Image: JerryRigEverything Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 has survived having dirt dropped on it in a new durability test from YouTuber Zack Nelson (aka...

Galaxy Z Fold 2 durability test shows off improved hinge, dust resistance [Video] Foldable smartphones still aren’t nearly as durable as the typical slabs most people buy, but Samsung has made great strides in improving that. To prove it,...

9to5Google 3 hours ago