Best VPN services: Reviews and buying advice Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Choosing the right virtual private network (VPN) service is no simple task. A VPN should keep your internet usage private and secure, but not every service handles your data in the same way.



Rest assured, we’ve done the legwork to determine if a VPN service has a history of good or bad behavior. A service has to protect online privacy; allow you to keep anonymity; offer a good variety of locations from which to direct your traffic; offer fast, reliable performance; and provide an easy-to-use interface.



Scroll to the bottom of this article to learn more about VPNs and what to look for when choosing one.



*Updated 10/02/20 *to include our review of AirVPN, which boasts consistent speeds and a surprising amount of network transparency. See links to all of our VPN reviews at the bottom of this article.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

