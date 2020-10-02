|
Ubisoft survey reveals that 25 percent of employees have seen or experienced workplace misconduct
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has published the results of an employee survey undertaken by the company over the summer following allegations of endemic harassment and toxicity, and the results are eye-opening.
In the anonymous survey of nearly 14,000 employees, one in four respondents said that they had either witnessed or experienced workplace misconduct themselves in the past two years, and one in five said that they didn’t feel “fully respected or safe in the work environment.” The results also noted that women and non-binary employees witnessed or were more likely to experience or witness harassment than men.
"Women and non-binary employees were more likely to experience harassment"
Ubisoft says that the survey — which was conducted by...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ubisoft French video game company
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this