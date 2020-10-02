Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ubisoft survey reveals that 25 percent of employees have seen or experienced workplace misconduct

The Verge Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Ubisoft survey reveals that 25 percent of employees have seen or experienced workplace misconductIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has published the results of an employee survey undertaken by the company over the summer following allegations of endemic harassment and toxicity, and the results are eye-opening.

In the anonymous survey of nearly 14,000 employees, one in four respondents said that they had either witnessed or experienced workplace misconduct themselves in the past two years, and one in five said that they didn’t feel “fully respected or safe in the work environment.” The results also noted that women and non-binary employees witnessed or were more likely to experience or witness harassment than men.

"Women and non-binary employees were more likely to experience harassment"

Ubisoft says that the survey — which was conducted by...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ubisoft Ubisoft French video game company


Related videos from verified sources

More and more people working from home are experiencing 'digital overloads' [Video]

More and more people working from home are experiencing 'digital overloads'

Nearly three in four Americans said working from home has increased their sense of "digital overload," according to new research.The survey of 2,000 Americans working from home found, since messaging,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this