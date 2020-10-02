Ubisoft survey reveals that 25 percent of employees have seen or experienced workplace misconduct Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

In the anonymous survey of nearly 14,000 employees, one in four respondents said that they had either witnessed or experienced workplace misconduct themselves in the past two years, and one in five said that they didn’t feel “fully respected or safe in the work environment.” The results also noted that women and non-binary employees witnessed or were more likely to experience or witness harassment than men.



"Women and non-binary employees were more likely to experience harassment"



