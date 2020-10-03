Global  
 

Microsoft Releases Antivirus Update for Windows 10 Installation Images

Softpedia Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Microsoft Releases Antivirus Update for Windows 10 Installation ImagesMicrosoft has released new Microsoft Defender updates for Windows installation images in order to keep clients protected from the very beginning. The new update, which can be used for installation images of Microsoft’s latest operating systems, are specifically aimed at Windows 10 Home, Pro, and Enterprise, Windows Server 2016, and Windows Server 2019. “Initial hours of newly installed Windows OS deployments can suffer with Microsoft Defender protection gap, as the installation OS images may contain outdated Anti-Malware Software binaries. These devices will remain under protected until the first Anti-Malware software update finishes. Regular servicing of OS installation images to update Microsoft Defender binaries minimizes this protection gap in new deployments,” Microsoft explains. Once this update is deployed, the anti-malware client,...
