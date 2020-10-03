Here Are the Classes and Races Playable in Baldur's Gate 3 at Launch Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Larian Studios has just revealed more information about its upcoming RPG, Baldur's Gate 3. This time we're talking about character creation, one of the most important processes for this type of game. With less than a week left before launch, we've just learned that Baldur's Gate 3 will offers players the option to create their characters from 16 photo-realistic races and subraces. These photo-realistic images are based on 3D scans of real people, which is why they look so .. real. Apart from races and subraces, players will have no less than six classes to choose from. All these are available for Early Access day 1, so the final version of the game may end up having even more options when it comes to classes and races. "We decided to use scanned faces in our production to create characters as realistic as possible. We scanned 40 people of different ages and ethnicity. While scouting for models we focused on features that would fit one of the fantasy races, we l...

