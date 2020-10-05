Global  
 

Regal is closing all cinemas in the US and UK on Thursday

The Verge Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Regal is closing all cinemas in the US and UK on ThursdayNew York’s iconic Regal Cinema on 42nd St.

The second largest cinema chain in the US is temporarily closing its doors nationwide. Cineworld, parent company of Regal, announced that it will be suspending operations of its 536 Regal theaters as of Thursday, October 8. The suspension also affects 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse cinemas in the UK.

Cineworld had only just reopened theaters in August. The closures will impact approximately 40,000 employees across the US, the company announced. It also affects 5,500 employees in the UK, The Guardian reports.

Today’s announcement follows news over the weekend that the release of the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, has again been pushed back to April 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic. Theaters were counting on the latest 007...
