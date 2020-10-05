|
World Teachers’ Day 2020 celebrated in re-released Google Doodle
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Teachers’ Day is a special celebration that varies from country to country but for millions of global teachers, that day is often October 5th. To mark the annual appreciation of our educators Google has re-released a special Doodle to honor their contribution to current and future generations.
more…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this