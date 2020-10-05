Global  
 

Elon Musk says he will personally inspect SpaceX's launch pad sites after 2 rockets failed to launch

Business Insider Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
"We will need to make a lot of improvements to have a chance of completing 48 launches next year!," Elon Musk tweeted.
