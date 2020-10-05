Tim Cook tweets in memory of Steve Jobs on 9th anniversary of Apple co-founder’s passing

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tim Cook Completes 8 Years As Apple CEO: His Legacy So Far



Steve Jobs hired Cook as Senior VP of WorldWide Operations of Apple in March 1998. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:06 Published on August 25, 2020 Apple Has reached A Value Of $2 trillion



Apple is now worth more than $2 trillion. The iPhone maker's stock hit the $2 trillion mark on Wednesday. The distinction makes it the first company in the United States to reach that milestone... Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published on August 20, 2020

Tweets about this