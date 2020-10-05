|
Tim Cook tweets in memory of Steve Jobs on 9th anniversary of Apple co-founder’s passing
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Tim Cook has tweeted in memory of Steve Jobs, on the 9th anniversary of the passing of Apple’s co-founder, quoting poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou.
“A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again.” — Maya Angelou. You’re always with us Steve, your memory connects and inspires us every day …
