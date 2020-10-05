Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tim Cook tweets in memory of Steve Jobs on 9th anniversary of Apple co-founder’s passing

9to5Mac Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Tim Cook has tweeted in memory of Steve Jobs, on the 9th anniversary of the passing of Apple’s co-founder, quoting poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou.



“A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again.” — Maya Angelou. You’re always with us Steve, your memory connects and inspires us every day …



more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tim Cook Completes 8 Years As Apple CEO: His Legacy So Far [Video]

Tim Cook Completes 8 Years As Apple CEO: His Legacy So Far

Steve Jobs hired Cook as Senior VP of WorldWide Operations of Apple in March 1998.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:06Published
Apple Has reached A Value Of $2 trillion [Video]

Apple Has reached A Value Of $2 trillion

Apple is now worth more than $2 trillion. The iPhone maker's stock hit the $2 trillion mark on Wednesday. The distinction makes it the first company in the United States to reach that milestone...

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this