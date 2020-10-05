Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Driving the 2021 Volkswagen ID 4, VW’s first all-electric SUV

The Verge Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Driving the 2021 Volkswagen ID 4, VW’s first all-electric SUVPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

When I first got to see Volkswagen’s new ID 4 electric SUV at an eerily empty launch event in Brooklyn last month, the company’s executives warned me not to make the obvious comparisons to other electric vehicles, namely Tesla. That was because Volkswagen’s real targets are popular gas-powered compact SUVs, like the Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, and Toyota RAV4. VW has its eyes on a higher prize.

A couple weeks later, as I climbed into the front seat of the ID 4 for a brief test drive across Manhattan, my main objective was to see how this car stacked up against those other popular players. Compact SUVs are one of the most popular segments in the American car market, and as a compact SUV owner myself (2010 Subaru Outback, what what?), I...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Driving Video

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Driving Video 02:37

 SUVs are very popular with an increasing number of customers. They are the most popular vehicle segment in the USA and China as they offer good levels of visibility, safety and comfort. In Europe and Germany market shares are also continuously on the up and especially compact models are booming. With...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Volkswagen Volkswagen Automotive brand manufacturing subsidiary of Volkswagen Group

Volkswagen pays millions over Brazil torture [Video]

Volkswagen pays millions over Brazil torture

The German car company has agreed to pay a $6.5m compensation.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:18Published

Volkswagen ID.4 Volkswagen ID.4 electric car


Brooklyn Brooklyn Borough in New York City and county in New York state, United States

NYC mayor seeks to lockdown coronavirus hotspots [Video]

NYC mayor seeks to lockdown coronavirus hotspots

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday he is moving to shut non-essential businesses as well as schools in nine neighborhoods identified as coronavirus clusters, starting on Wednesday. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:40Published

Mellon Foundation to Provide $5 Million to Aid Black Theaters

 The Billie Holiday Theater in Brooklyn will spearhead The Black Seed, a strategic plan that will offer grants to up to 50 theaters across the country.
NYTimes.com
NYC mayor's plea amid uptick: 'Get tested' [Video]

NYC mayor's plea amid uptick: 'Get tested'

As coronavirus infection rates continued to climb in several neighborhoods in Queens and Brooklyn where new clusters have emerged, Mayor Bill de Blasio urged New Yorkers on Wednesday to 'get tested.'

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

Ford Escape Ford Escape compact crossover vehicle produced by Ford


Related videos from verified sources

Volkswagen ID.4 prototype testing video [Video]

Volkswagen ID.4 prototype testing video

SUVs are very popular with an increasing number of customers. They are the most popular vehicle segment in the USA and China as they offer good levels of visibility, safety and comfort. In Europe and..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:24Published
Volkswagen ID4 [Video]

Volkswagen ID4

Volkswagen unveils their first electric SUV for the U.S. It will eventually be built here in Chattanooga.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
New compact SUV to be called Volkswagen Taos [Video]

New compact SUV to be called Volkswagen Taos

Volkswagen of America, Inc. announced the name for its new compact SUV today—the Volkswagen Taos. The Taos model was designed specifically for the North American Region and, as such, the name was..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:30Published

Tweets about this