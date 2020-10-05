Twelve South BookArc parks your MacBook in a stylish stand for $48 (20% off) Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Amazon offers the Twelve South BookArc Stand for MacBooks at *$47.99 shipped* when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down 20% from the usual $60 price tag and a $3 drop from our previous mention. The Twelve South BookArc delivers a sleek home for your MacBook Air or Pro with a matching design that will clean up your space. Integrated cable management and support for MacBooks up to 16-inch in size lead the list of features here. With more of us working at home than ever before, this is a great way to upgrade your battlestation without shelling out too much cash. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



