Score a rare discount on LEGO’s Volkswagon T1 Camper Van at $105, more from $9 Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Creator Expert Volkswagon T1 Camper Van for *$104.99 shipped* when code *ZAVVW* has been applied at checkout. Down from its $120 going rate at Amazon, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale and comes within $5 of the all-time low. This 1,334-piece creation assembles a brick-built version of the iconic T1 Camper Van. Complete with authentic details like a Volkswagen logo on the hood and other inclusions right from the real deal, this model measures over 11-inches long and stands 5-inches high. Head below for additional LEGO deals from *$9*.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

