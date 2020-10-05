Dune delayed to October 1st, 2021 Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Dune is the latest movie to get pushed back to 2021, following a number of other highly anticipated blockbuster films, including Black Widow and No Time to Die. It’ll now be released on October 1st, 2021 — nearly a full year after the original December 18th release date, Collider and



The Dune delay comes after



Dune is the latest movie to get pushed back to 2021, following a number of other highly anticipated blockbuster films, including Black Widow and No Time to Die. It'll now be released on October 1st, 2021 — nearly a full year after the original December 18th release date, Collider and The Wrap have reported.The Dune delay comes after Regal and Cineworld announced that it would be shuttering all of its theaters in the US and the UK, following the delay of No Time to Die last week. With more and more major films that were originally scheduled to debut this fall moving to 2021 due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there's simply not enough new content for theaters to show right now.


