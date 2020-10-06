John McAfee has been arrested in Spain and is facing extradition Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

John McAfee, who built a fortune selling cybersecurity software and has in recent years become a cryptocurrency evangelist, has been indicted on charges of tax evasion by the Department of Justice (DOJ). He has been arrested in Spain and is awaiting extradition, the DOJ said.McAfee has had a contentious association with the law for years, though it's at times unclear which run-ins are real and what has been fabricated. A former 2020 US Presidential candidate for the Libertarian Party (yes, really), he claimed that the campaign was "in exile" after he was charged with "using Crypto Cuttencies [sic] in criminal acts against the U. S. Government " in January 2019. In that same video, he said he hasn't paid taxes in eight years.


