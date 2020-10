Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published 2 days ago Financial Focus for October 5 00:53 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. If you're a fan of using Venmo to make payments get ready to be happy. You can now take the app a step further with Venmo's first-ever credit card. Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County...