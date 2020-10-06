The Batman is delayed until 2022, but The Matrix 4 is now coming next year
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () Today’s announcement of a Dune delay meant that Warner Bros. would have to shuffle its schedule, and now we have new dates for the studio’s biggest upcoming movies. Deadline and Variety report that The Batman is getting delayed yet again, moving from the October 1st, 2021 date now occupied by Dune to March 4th, 2022.
That March 4th slot was intended to be for the as-yet unrevealed Minecraft: The Movie, which is now without a release date. Black Adam, the DC Comics movie starring Dwayne Johnson, has also been taken off the schedule after previously being set for December 22nd 2021.
Filling that slot is a movie that will actually now come sooner than expected: Lana Wachowski’s Matrix sequel. The Matrix 4 was originally planned for release...
Looks like Robert Pattinson has recovered from coronavirus. The Batman actor was photographed making out with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse in a London park on Wednesday. Perhaps fighting off a deadly disease made R.Patz a little less shy about showing his love for Waterhouse in front of photographers. The diagnosis caused production on The Batman, which had just resumed, to be "temporarily paused" on September 3, according to a statement Warner Bros provided to CBS News.
Wonder Woman 1984 won’t be flying into theaters anytime soon. Warner Bros. has announced that the latest DC superhero flick has been delayed again, this time set to come out in late December. As reported by Variety and Deadline, Wonder Woman 1984 has been moved from its previous release date of October 2 and will now come out on December 25—more than a year after its original release date.
"The Ellen Show" will return to the airwaves on September 21st, 2020. Tiffany Haddish is set to help DeGeneres kick off the new season. The show will be filmed in-studio on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles but not in front of an audience, the studio said in a release. CNN reports that other premiere week guests will include Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen. Ellen and her show have been under fire for creating a toxic work environment.
Warner Bros. Games Montreal has announced its new game set within Batman's world, 'Gotham Knights', at DC Comics' FanDome. During the event, the developers brought nearly eight minutes of gameplay footage for fans to watch. The open-world game is set within Gotham City. The gameplay footage in particular sees Batgirl and Robin team up to take on classic Batman villain Freeze. This is just one of several villains encounters that the vigilantes-turned-heroes will happen upon in the game, according to Warner Bros. Games Montreal's description of the game. Both Robin and Batgirl will "use a variety of abilities, weapons, and unique combat moves to neutralize their foes," the description read. Gotham Knights will be released in 2021.
Stars of the new series Stargirl, Brec Bassinger and Luke Wilson, discuss thecreation of the latest DC TV show and the pressure to get it right as fanswait eagerly for the release. Stargirl launching on Amazon Prime Video onFriday August 21st. The plot focuses on an American high school sophomoreCourtney Whitmore as she brings together an unlikely group of young heroescalled the Justice Society of America. Stargirl launching on Amazon PrimeVideo on Friday August 21st
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has officially endorsed U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 election. The actor also threw his backing behind vice-presidential hopeful Kamala Harris in a conference call with the two leaders.
Dwayne Johnson is a WWE legend, actor and businessman. He has officially made his first public endorsement for a presidential candidate. Johnson is supporting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Sunday. Johnson posted a video on Twitter endorsing the Democrats for the November 3rd election. He added that he has voted for both parties in the past and that this is "arguably the most critical election our country has seen in decades."