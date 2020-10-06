Nvidia Unveils Maxine AI Tech For Better Video Call Quality
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () Nvidia has introduced Maxine, an AI-based video streaming platform for better quality in video calls. It is a tool for developers who can apply it to video calling services. It uses Nvidia’s cloud-based AI and GPU processing to improve call quality with added features. The company says that Maxine can help developers reduce video bandwidth […]
