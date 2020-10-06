Every day is Amazon Prime Day with Microsoft Bing Rebates

Global  
 

PC World Tuesday, 6 October 2020
If you’re bargain-hunting this Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, or Cyber Monday, Microsoft may have a secret discount deal waiting for you: Bing Rebates.

Right now, Bing Rebates is behind a velvet rope: It’s a beta program available only to a “select group of Microsoft Rewards members.” But the discounts are tangible: up to 7 percent off from Microsoft, including Xbox games; 10 percent rebates at Verizon, plus rebates at Nvidia, Newegg, Best Buy, Woot!, Staples, and more. Essentially, Bing Rebates takes the discounts available to Microsoft Rewards members—including food, entertainment, and more—and gives back in the form of good old cash.

Of all the deals, the benefits of shopping from Microsoft are (big surprise) the most obvious, though bargains exist throughout the dozens of merchants Bing Rebates interacts with. Granted, the rebate on buying, say, a KitchenAid mixer direct from the manufacturer (5 percent currently) or an Acer Swift 7 from the Acer Store (4 percent off) may already be reflected at Amazon. But you also get things like $45 off of a Verizon FiOS plan, 1 percent off Newegg sitewide, or the ability to grab an Xbox Wireless Elite controller from GameFly for a sitewide discount of 10 percent off.

