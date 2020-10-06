iPhone X 256GB offers an edge-to-edge OLED display for $430 (Refurb) Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s iPhone X 256GB in refurbished condition for *$429.99*. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this device originally sold for $1,149 and today’s offer is the second-best refurbished price we’ve tracked all-time from trusted retailers. Apple currently charges $699 for a refurb. iPhone X sports Apple’s first edge-to-edge OLED display along with FaceID, a TrueDepth camera, and more. Although new iPhones are just around the corner, iPhone X is still a solid buy packed with technology. You can count on this device receiving software updates from Apple for years to come, as well. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Apple launches new iPhone 12 with 5G



Apple CEO Tim Cook unveils the new Apple iPhone 12 with 5G. The phone featuresa new display technology, 'ceramic shield', which has four times better dropperformance. Another new feature is 'smart data.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 1 day ago Wedbush: Apple Could Surge 40%



Financial company Wedbush said Apple is set to surge 40% on a "once in a decade" opportunity over the next year. According to Business Insider Apple could benefit from a massive upgrade cycle for its.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published on August 26, 2020 Apple Using Cheaper Battery For iPhone 12



Apple Using Cheaper Battery For iPhone 12 Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:28 Published on August 25, 2020

Tweets about this

