Poco C3 with entry-level price, triple-rear camera launched in India Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Xiaomi’s Poco has launched one more smartphone in India, and this time around, it’s an entry-level smartphone. The Chinese company has introduced Poco C3 for the Indian market today. The handset sports a triple rear camera setup, an HD+ display and a large battery. Even though Poco brands itself as an independent entity from Xiaomi, […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this BGR India Poco C3 with entry-level price, triple-rear camera launched in India #Poco #PocoC3 #Flipkart #Xiaomi @IndiaPOCO https://t.co/agjkPSAb7K 6 hours ago PhonesWiki Poco C3 will officially launch on October 6th. Poco finally joins the race of Realme & Redmi in the entry-level sma… https://t.co/sLFBLQejas 2 days ago PhonesWiki Poco C3 will officially launch on October 6th. Poco finally joins the race of Realme & Redmi in the entry-level sma… https://t.co/GFnrEM2xVT 2 days ago Gurkiran Singh @Gizchina Poco finally joined the race of realme & redmi in the entry-level smartphone segmnet with the Helio G35 4 days ago sudipta sourabha @POCOSupport Congrats for transforming the beast poco f1 to a entry level struggling device. 1. Charging not detec… https://t.co/ezaqmahyIT 6 days ago