iPhone 12: everything we think we know about Apple’s 2020 5G iPhones
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
The iPhone 11 Pro. Not an iPhone 12. | Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Apple is likely taking the wraps off its 2020 iPhones at an event on October 13th, and the rumor mill is in full swing, hinting at some major changes coming to Apple’s smartphones this year. And since we first published this post in September, there have been a few more rumors about the new phones.
The big one to be aware of is that the new lineup may not have high-refresh 120Hz displays, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If you’ve been waiting for Apple to add those smooth refresh rates, you might have to wait another year. And some newer leaks also suggest the next Apple device will be called the iPhone 12 and that we could see the introduction of the first-ever iPhone with “mini” in its name.
A lot of rumors suggest the iPhone...
