iPhone 12: everything we think we know about Apple's 2020 5G iPhones Tuesday, 6 October 2020

The iPhone 11 Pro. Not an iPhone 12. | Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge







The big one to be aware of is that the new lineup may not have high-refresh 120Hz displays, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If you’ve been waiting for Apple to add those smooth refresh rates, you might have to wait another year. And some newer leaks also suggest the next Apple device will be called the iPhone 12 and that we could see the introduction of the first-ever iPhone with “mini” in its name.



