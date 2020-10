You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Here Are the Classes and Races Playable in Baldur's Gate 3 at Launch Larian Studios has just revealed more information about its upcoming RPG, Baldur's Gate 3. This time we're talking about character creation, one of the most...

Softpedia 3 days ago Also reported by • Polygon

The Most Anticipated Game Releases of October 2020 Next month shapes up to be a waiting lobby for November, one of the most crowded months of the year when it comes to major video game releases. But we're here to...

Softpedia 6 days ago





Tweets about this