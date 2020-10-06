Global  
 

Apple Officially Announces the iPhone 12 Launch Event

Softpedia Tuesday, 6 October 2020
Apple Officially Announces the iPhone 12 Launch EventApple has finally confirmed that the new iPhone 12 generation would be announced this month, just as speculated earlier this year. The event will take place on October 13, Apple revealed today, and will kick off at 10 a.m. PDT. Needless to say, it’ll happen exclusively online due to obvious reasons, and everybody out there will be able to watch it online on the official Apple website. With a “Hi, Speed” tagline, the event is likely to be focused on the performance improvements that the iPhone 12 is going to bring. Needless to say, the devices will be powered by a new Apple Bionic chip, but the speed reference could also be related to the addition of 5G support on the entire iPhone 12 lineup. Apple is expected to bring 5G to all iPhone models launching this year, though people familiar with the matter said the smallest model could only land with 4G speeds. Four iPhones coming this year Apple will unveil a lineup of four different iPhone models th...
