Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google Chrome Now Warns About Leaked Passwords On Android & iOS

Fossbytes Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
As part of a new update, Google Chrome for Android and iOS alerts you if your saved passwords are compromised. Chrome will also take you to the correct password reset pages for popular websites. Chrome will check if your passwords are compromised by sending an encrypted copy of your username and password to Google. The […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apples’s IDFA Change Could Drive CTV Advertising, MMA’s Greg Stuart [Video]

Apples’s IDFA Change Could Drive CTV Advertising, MMA’s Greg Stuart

Apple is tearing up the fabric of ad targeting on iOS devices in pursuit of consumer privacy enhancement - but a majority of marketers are scratching their heads and may move from iPhone to Android...

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:43Published
Contextual Targeting Will Rise As Cookies Fade: Kargo’s Harry Kargman [Video]

Contextual Targeting Will Rise As Cookies Fade: Kargo’s Harry Kargman

Online audience tracking is undergoing a major upheaval as consumers demand more control over their personal privacy, challenging the adtech industry to develop better ways to help marketers reach..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:43Published
Google Duo to be available in Android TV soon [Video]

Google Duo to be available in Android TV soon

Tech giant Google has announced that its video calling application Google Duo is soon coming to Android TV. According to Mashable, Google Duo has been around for almost 5 years and has been available..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

What’s New in Google Chrome 86 for iPhone and Android

What’s New in Google Chrome 86 for iPhone and Android Google today announced Chrome 86, and the new browser is also available on mobile devices, obviously with a set of welcome improvements. The search giant has...
Softpedia


Tweets about this