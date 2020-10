'Blair Witch' is headed to Oculus Quest VR ahead of Halloween Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

While trick-or-treating may be off the table this year, at least you can enjoy the creepy Blair Witch game in VR on the Oculus Quest. Developer Bloober Team says the VR-enhanced title will hit Oculus Quest store on October 29th for $30, and it will e... 👓 View full article