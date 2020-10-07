|
Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna shares her perspective on COVID-19 and CRISPR
Wednesday, 7 October 2020
CRISPR co-discoverer Jennifer Doudna was named a Nobel laureate in Chemistry today, sharing the honour with Emmanuelle Charpentier . We had the opportunity to speak to Doudna recently at our TechCrunch Disrupt 2020 event, and she shared her thoughts on CRISPR, and how it can be used to test and potentially treat COVID-19, as well […]
