Netflix indicted by a Texas grand jury over ‘lewd depictions’ in Cuties Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

A grand jury in Tyler County, Texas, is charging Netflix with "Promotion Of Lewd Visual Material Depicting A Child," a criminal act in Texas that was introduced into state law in 2018, Reuters reported. The charge alleges that Cuties, a movie about a group of young girls who form a dance troupe, "depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created," according to the indictment. The indictment follows controversial backlash from conservative groups over certain scenes in the film where young girls dance provocatively.


