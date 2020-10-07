Global  
 

Netflix indicted by a Texas grand jury over 'lewd depictions' in Cuties

Wednesday, 7 October 2020
Netflix indicted by a Texas grand jury over ‘lewd depictions’ in CutiesNetflix has been indicted in Texas on charges that the film Cuties contains lewd depictions of children. The indictment follows controversial backlash from conservative groups over certain scenes in the film where young girls dance provocatively.

A grand jury in Tyler County, Texas, is charging Netflix with “Promotion Of Lewd Visual Material Depicting A Child,” a criminal act in Texas that was introduced into state law in 2018, Reuters reported. The charge alleges that Cuties, a movie about a group of young girls who form a dance troupe, “depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created,” according to the...
 A grand jury in Texas indicted Netflix for their movie, 'Cuties' for promoting "lewd" visual material "against the peace and dignity of the state."

Cuties: Netflix faces Texas legal battle over film's 'lewd' dancing

 A grand jury indicts the streaming service for the alleged "lewd exhibition" of under-age children.
BBC News
Netflix faces indictment in Texas over controversial French film 'Cuties'

 Netflix Inc is facing a criminal charge in a Texas county for promoting lewd visuals of a child in the French film "Cuties", according to a statement from Tyler..
WorldNews

