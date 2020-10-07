Global  
 

Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux laptop is here

betanews Wednesday, 7 October 2020
Back in the day, getting a laptop with Linux pre-installed was almost unheard of. For the most part, you had to buy a computer with Windows and the install Linux yourself. This wasn't bad, necessarily, but it did mean that the price of the computer included a Windows license you maybe didn't want. In other words, Microsoft was profiting off of Linux users -- just because they bought a Windows PC. In 2020, however, there are many computers to be had with Linux pre-installed, thanks to pioneers like System76. Of course, nowadays, big companies like Dell and Lenovo are selling… [Continue Reading]
New Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux Laptop Arrives: 144Hz Display, 64GB RAM

 At the start of this year, the Kubuntu project, in collaboration with Tuxedo Computers, and Mindshare Management, launched a high-powered Linux laptop called...
Fossbytes


