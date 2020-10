Apple’s Photos for Mac can now turn snapshots into personalized blankets and puzzles Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

This past summer, the ability to order large acrylic, canvas, and metal prints arrived on the Photos app for Mac with the Mimeo integration. Now the company is expanding its lineup even further with Mac users able to transform photos into personalized puzzles and blankets.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources TikTok's Secret Data Harvesting Exposed: Report



BEIJING — TikTok engaged in a banned data-collecting process that harvested highly personalized information from its users for more than a year, an investigation by the Wall Street Journal has.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:16 Published on August 14, 2020

Tweets about this