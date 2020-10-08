Global  
 

OnePlus 8T design unveiled officially: Aquamarine Green to hide fingerprints at the back

BGR India Thursday, 8 October 2020
Days before the official launch, OnePlus has revealed the OnePlus 8T. Well, not in its entirety but the design of the phone. Similar to the OnePlus 7T, the 8T goes for the trendy designs of 2020. Unlike the OnePlus 8, it features a large rectangular camera module design, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S20. OnePlus […]
