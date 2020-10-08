Global  
 

A developer of therapy devices for athletes is now worth $700 million thanks to superstar backers like Naomi Osaka

TechCrunch Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
A crew of high-wattage celebrity athletes have teamed up to invest $47.8 million into Hyperice, a developer of medical devices designed to help players and fitness buffs recover after workouts or games. Backing the company are some of the biggest names in baseball, basketball, football, surfing, and tennis including: Seth Curry, Anthony Davis, Rickie Fowler, DeAndre […]
