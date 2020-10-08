iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer is $26, down from the usual $40 price tag Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Amazon offers the iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer for *$25.89 shipped*. As a comparison, it originally sold for $60 but has trended more recently around $40. With thermometers becoming more important in our current world, going with a no-touch option like this is a nice alternative to more invasive options. Not to mention, it has a nice sleek design reminiscent of Apple. Notable features here include an “ultra-sensitive infrared sensor that collects more than 100 data points per second while at a distance.” Its integrated LED display makes it easy to track temperatures quickly. Rated 4.4/5 stars.



