The new Parallels Desktop 16 is now up to 13% off with deals from $70 Thursday, 8 October 2020

We are tracking some notable Parallels Desktop 16 deals today. The latest update for the popular virtual desktop software hit this past summer and we are now seeing some solid price drops today. First up, Amazon is offering the Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac 1-Year Subscription for *$69.99* with free digital delivery. That’s 13% off the regular $80 price tag, slightly below the current 10% price drop direct from Parallels, and the lowest price can find. For those unfamiliar here, this software allows you to run Windows and its applications side-by-side with macOS on your Apple machine. Be sure to head over to our coverage of the new Parallels 16 for a detailed breakdown of the new features. Then head below for even more deals on the professional and business editions. more… 👓 View full article

