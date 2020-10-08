Global  
 

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020: OnePlus 8, iPhone 11 and more deals not to miss

BGR India Thursday, 8 October 2020
Starting next week, both Amazon and Flipkart will be hosting their annual mega sale. As always, smartphones will enjoy a lot of discounts during a limited period. Amazon has gone ahead and hinted at some of the deals one can expect during the Great Indian Festival sale. Smartphones from popular brands like OnePlus, Apple, Xiaomi, […]
