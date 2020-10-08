|
Green Deals: RYOBI 18V Electric Leaf Blower $99, more
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Home Depot offers the RYOBI 18V Electric Leaf Blower for* $99 shipped*. That’s good for $20 off the regular price and a new all-time low on this Home Depot exclusive. Featuring “gas-like power”, you can count on over 150MPH speeds along with a variable speed trigger. It ships with a battery and charger. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 6,400 Home Depot reviewers.
Head below for more deals on smart plugs and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.
