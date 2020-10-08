Google Fi now directly sells Samsung phones and adds a new 5G map Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Google is expanding the phones that it sells directly to use with its Google Fi network, with the company now offering six of Samsung's latest 5G phones: the Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Galaxy S20 , the Galaxy S20 Plus, the Galaxy S20 Ultra, and the Galaxy A71 5G Fi customers have been able to use Samsung's Android phones — which are practically the face of Android as a whole, despite Google's own efforts with its Pixel lineup — for years, but they've had to buy them unlocked. Now, though, Google is directly selling the devices, something that it's previously only offered for its own Pixel devices and Motorola phones.Google is also offering a few discounts on Galaxy phones purchased for Fi customers: $300 Fi billing...


