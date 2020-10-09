Google Pixel 4a launched in India at Rs 29,999, sale on Flipkart starting October 16
Friday, 9 October 2020 () Google has finally launched a new Pixel smartphone – Google Pixel 4a – in India after almost 1.5 years. The search giant had launched the Pixel 3a last year in May, but it didn’t bring the Pixel 4 series because of the Soli Radar chip. Now, the Google Pixel 4a is finally here and it’ll […]
