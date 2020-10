JoseWorks Fox News cut ties with a regular contributor after he called Kamala Harris an 'insufferable lying... https://t.co/DC3jupMKOS 4 minutes ago

talkshowhost Fox News cut ties with a regular contributor after he called Kamala Harris an 'insufferable lying b----' on Twitter… https://t.co/gwVqAFdyxl 5 minutes ago

Giri Waltz Fox News cut ties with a regular contributor after he called Kamala Harris an 'insufferable lying b----' on Twitter https://t.co/aF3iMI1bCu 10 minutes ago

Mona Stepczyk RT @Politicsinsider: Fox News cut ties with a regular contributor after he called Kamala Harris an 'insufferable lying b----' on Twitter ht… 11 minutes ago

SPENCER GALLOWAY Fox News cut ties with a regular contributor after he called Kamala Harris an 'insufferable lying b----' on Twitter… https://t.co/12S8coXSnS 12 minutes ago

Frack Hazard Reveal RT @JAPayneMemphis: Fox News cut ties with a regular contributor after he called Kamala Harris an 'insufferable lying b----' on Twitter htt… 13 minutes ago

GJTSIMPSON 😎🤬🎾 SAD LITTLE MAD speaking to a bunch of other SAD LITTLE WHITE MEN! Fox News cut ties with a regular contributor aft… https://t.co/uRrv1nUbbT 14 minutes ago