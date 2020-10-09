Microsoft is letting employees work from home permanently Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Microsoft is allowing its employees to work from home permanently. While the vast majority of Microsoft employees are still working from home during the ongoing pandemic, the software maker has unveiled "hybrid workplace" guidance internally to allow for far greater flexibility once US offices eventually reopen. The Verge has received Microsoft's internal guidance, and it outlines the company's flexible working plans for the future.Microsoft will now allow employees to work from home freely for less than 50 percent of their working week, or for managers to approve permanent remote work. While most employees will be able to easily take advantage of the less than 50 percent working from home option, some roles will be difficult, or even...


