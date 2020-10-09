Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft is letting employees work from home permanently

The Verge Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Microsoft is letting employees work from home permanentlyIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Microsoft is allowing its employees to work from home permanently. While the vast majority of Microsoft employees are still working from home during the ongoing pandemic, the software maker has unveiled “hybrid workplace” guidance internally to allow for far greater flexibility once US offices eventually reopen. The Verge has received Microsoft’s internal guidance, and it outlines the company’s flexible working plans for the future.

Microsoft will now allow employees to work from home freely for less than 50 percent of their working week, or for managers to approve permanent remote work. While most employees will be able to easily take advantage of the less than 50 percent working from home option, some roles will be difficult, or even...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Microsoft teams to get update | Satya Nadella on working from home | Oneindia News

Microsoft teams to get update | Satya Nadella on working from home | Oneindia News 01:26

 Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella explained that the absence of a clear separation between home and work due to this pandemic is tiring out employees. While work from home has its benefits, people across the world are waking up to the downside of this mode of functioning. And Microsoft may have a feature...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Microsoft Microsoft American technology company

Phil Spencer Says Microsoft Wants to Bring xCloud to Consoles and PCs [Video]

Phil Spencer Says Microsoft Wants to Bring xCloud to Consoles and PCs

Currently xCloud is only available on Android phones and tablets.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Microsoft is bringing xCloud to iOS via the web

 Microsoft is working on a “direct browser-based solution” to bring xCloud to iOS early next year. Sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans tell The Verge..
The Verge

Here’s where you can preorder the Xbox Series S and Series X consoles

 Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

The Xbox Series S and Series X consoles will both be available starting on November 10th, and you can ensure you’ll..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Businesses facing new 'Take Home' Lawsuits [Video]

Businesses facing new 'Take Home' Lawsuits

Businesses could face a new threat if they don't take proper precautions to protect their employees from COVID-19. If they don't take adequate safety measures and an employees family member gets sick,..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:53Published
Tax write-offs for work-from-home employees [Video]

Tax write-offs for work-from-home employees

Half a year of a coronavirus lockdown, and with so many of us working from home, you might be hoping you could offset the high cost of those summer electric bills on your taxes. Write-offs for..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:46Published

Tweets about this