iRobot’s pet hair-ready Roomba 960 Robo Vac now $270 (Refurb, Orig. $700)

Today only, Woot is offering the iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum for *$269.99* in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Originally $700, new models start at $450 on Amazon right now with refurbs usually siting in the $350 range when available. Today’s deal is $10 below our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Compatible with hard floors and carpets alongside the auto-adjust cleaning head, this model is “ideal for homes with pets” via its 3-stage cleaning system to rid your space of pet hair and allergens. vSLAM navigation and Wi-Fi connectivity map your home out while providing access to Google Assistant or Alexa control (with compatible devices). Rated 4+ stars from over 7,200 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day warranty from iRobot. More details below. more… 👓 View full article

