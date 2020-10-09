Microsoft’s first Xbox Series X commercial features a lot of Halo Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

... Photo by Tom Warren / The VergeMicrosoft is launching its marketing campaign for its next-gen Xbox Series X and Series S consoles today. The theme of the first TV commercial expands on the “power your dreams” tagline that Microsoft originally used to unveil the Xbox Series X onstage at the Game Awards back in December.The minute-long spot features British actor Daniel Kaluuya , known for his roles in Get Out and Black Panther, and a new song by Labrinth — No Ordinary. It also prominently features Halo imagery, despite the delay of Halo Infinite that was originally intended to be a launch game for the Xbox Series X and Series S. Microsoft is now planning to debut this TV commercial during the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks game on Sunday night.... 👓 View full article

