Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft’s first Xbox Series X commercial features a lot of Halo

The Verge Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Microsoft’s first Xbox Series X commercial features a lot of HaloPhoto by Tom Warren / The Verge

Microsoft is launching its marketing campaign for its next-gen Xbox Series X and Series S consoles today. The theme of the first TV commercial expands on the “power your dreams” tagline that Microsoft originally used to unveil the Xbox Series X onstage at the Game Awards back in December.

The minute-long spot features British actor Daniel Kaluuya, known for his roles in Get Out and Black Panther, and a new song by Labrinth — No Ordinary. It also prominently features Halo imagery, despite the delay of Halo Infinite that was originally intended to be a launch game for the Xbox Series X and Series S. Microsoft is now planning to debut this TV commercial during the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks game on Sunday night.

...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: GameStop Stock Up 44% After Partnership With Microsoft

GameStop Stock Up 44% After Partnership With Microsoft 00:32

 On Thursday, GameStop shares rose 44%. Business Insider reports that the stock soared after it announced a multiyear partnership with Microsoft. GameStop will begin selling an "Xbox All Access" bundle stores. The bundle includes an Xbox console and two-year digital subscription at no upfront cost....

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Xbox Series X and Series S Xbox Series X and Series S Microsoft's fourth home video game console

Here’s where you can preorder the Xbox Series S and Series X consoles

 Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

The Xbox Series S and Series X consoles will both be available starting on November 10th, and you can ensure you’ll..
The Verge

Vizio’s first OLED TVs are now available, and they’re $100 off at Best Buy

 Image: Vizio

At the start of 2020, Vizio announced it would be joining LG and Sony in the OLED TV ranks, and now the company’s first models have..
The Verge
Xbox Series X Launching November 10 [Video]

Xbox Series X Launching November 10

Xbox Series X Launching November 10

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published
Microsoft Shares First Look at Xbox Series X Dashboard [Video]

Microsoft Shares First Look at Xbox Series X Dashboard

The gaming giant has unveiled the newly-titled Xbox Experience.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

Tom Warren British rugby player

Nvidia CEO anticipates supply shortages for the RTX 3080 and 3090 to last until 2021

 Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

If you are looking to get your hands on an Nvidia RTX 3080 or 3090 graphics card, you’re probably going to have to..
The Verge

Daniel Kaluuya Daniel Kaluuya British actor and writer


Get Out Get Out 2017 psychological horror thriller film directed by Jordan Peele


Seattle Seahawks Seattle Seahawks National Football League franchise in Seattle, Washington


Minnesota Vikings Minnesota Vikings National Football League franchise in Minneapolis, Minnesota


Labrinth Labrinth British singer, songwriter and record producer


Halo Infinite Halo Infinite 2021 first-person shooter game developed by 343 Industries

Xbox Series X Debuting in November, 'Halo Infinite' Delayed to 2021 [Video]

Xbox Series X Debuting in November, 'Halo Infinite' Delayed to 2021

The video game series and Xbox have been synonymous with each other since 2001.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Related videos from verified sources

AZUREUS The Animated Series - Clip [Video]

AZUREUS The Animated Series - Clip

AZUREUS- The Animated Series -First Look Preview- - This is a sneak peek of the Azureus Animated Series. The story and universe for this project is expansive and full of many characters, settings, and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:50Published
A Doctor Who superfan has laid claim to having the world’s largest collection of memorabilia [Video]

A Doctor Who superfan has laid claim to having the world’s largest collection of memorabilia

A Doctor Who superfan has laid claim to having the world's largest collection of the show's memorabilia - after spending over £100,000 on "at least a million" items. Brian Mattocks, 50, says he became..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published
Disney & Hulu’s Merged XP Ad Platform Combines Best Of Both, Barnes Says [Video]

Disney & Hulu’s Merged XP Ad Platform Combines Best Of Both, Barnes Says

Combine two giant digital ad management platforms, and what do you get? A content powerhouse, according to the man bringing them together. From October 1, the video ad management platforms at Disney..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:21Published

Tweets about this