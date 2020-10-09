Global  
 

Yelp will alert users when a business has been accused of racist behavior

The Verge Friday, 9 October 2020
Yelp will alert users when a business has been accused of racist behaviorYelp plans to alert users when a business on its platform has been accused of racist conduct, the company announced in a blog post. When someone associated with a business is accused of or is the target of racist behavior, Yelp will apply its general public attention alert. But if there’s “resounding evidence of egregious, racist actions” by a business owner or employees, such as using racist symbols or slurs, Yelp will apply a “business accused of racist behavior alert” and link to a credible news source to provide users more information.

Image: Yelp

“As the nation reckons with issues of systemic racism, we’ve seen in the last few months that there is a clear need to warn consumers about businesses associated with...
