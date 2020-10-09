|
Yelp will alert users when a business has been accused of racist behavior
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Yelp plans to alert users when a business on its platform has been accused of racist conduct, the company announced in a blog post. When someone associated with a business is accused of or is the target of racist behavior, Yelp will apply its general public attention alert. But if there’s “resounding evidence of egregious, racist actions” by a business owner or employees, such as using racist symbols or slurs, Yelp will apply a “business accused of racist behavior alert” and link to a credible news source to provide users more information.
Image: Yelp
“As the nation reckons with issues of systemic racism, we’ve seen in the last few months that there is a clear need to warn consumers about businesses associated with...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Yelp Directory service and online review forum
Yelp launches alert that identifies businesses accused of racismYelp says more users are warning people of racist businesses.
USATODAY.com
This restaurant's revenue is better than last year. Here's how owners can survive even in COVID winter.According to Yelp, more than 32,000 restaurants closed as of Aug. 31. But some eateries are surviving and even increasing revenue.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this