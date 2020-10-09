|
TikTok partners with John Lennon estate to bring classic songs to creators
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
TikTok and the John Lennon estate (alongside Universal Music) are marking the late singer’s 80th birthday by partnering to give creators access to several of his most popular songs.
“Instant Karma! (We All Shine On),” “Imagine,” “Mind Games,” “Beautiful Boy,” “Woman,” “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” “Give Peace a Chance,” “Stand By Me,” “Nobody Told Me,” “Remember,” and “Gimme Some Truth” are all available now, according to the company. There’s also a dedicated John Lennon account, which currently boasts more than 23,000 followers. The first video was posted in September.
“We are absolutely thrilled and honored to bring John Lennon’s music to a new generation, and are eager to see how the TikTok community will be inspired to create to the...
