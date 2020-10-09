Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TikTok partners with John Lennon estate to bring classic songs to creators

The Verge Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
TikTok partners with John Lennon estate to bring classic songs to creatorsTikTok and the John Lennon estate (alongside Universal Music) are marking the late singer’s 80th birthday by partnering to give creators access to several of his most popular songs.

“Instant Karma! (We All Shine On),” “Imagine,” “Mind Games,” “Beautiful Boy,” “Woman,” “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” “Give Peace a Chance,” “Stand By Me,” “Nobody Told Me,” “Remember,” and “Gimme Some Truth” are all available now, according to the company. There’s also a dedicated John Lennon account, which currently boasts more than 23,000 followers. The first video was posted in September.

“We are absolutely thrilled and honored to bring John Lennon’s music to a new generation, and are eager to see how the TikTok community will be inspired to create to the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: John Lennon's 'Imagine' piano sent to Strawberry Field exhibition by George Michael estate

John Lennon's 'Imagine' piano sent to Strawberry Field exhibition by George Michael estate 02:23

 John Lennon's 'Imagine' piano is on load to the Strawberry Field exhibition in Liverpool to mark the late music icon's 80th birthday and on behalf of the late George Michael's estate.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John Lennon John Lennon English singer/songwriter (1940–1980), founding member of the Beatles

KT Tunstall among artists to perform at 2nd annual John Lennon tribute concert [Video]

KT Tunstall among artists to perform at 2nd annual John Lennon tribute concert

Performances by artists Larkin Poe, John Illsley of Dire Straits, KT Tunstall,Blurred Vision, Lindsay Ell and Graham Gouldman of 10cc at the 2nd annual JohnLennon tribute concert, Dear John.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

On This Day: 9 October 1940

 Legendary Beatles founder John Winston Lennon was born in Liverpool. (Oct. 9)
 
USATODAY.com

John Lennon's son keeping father's legacy alive

 On what would have been John Lennon's 80th birthday, Sean Lennon, son of the late Beatles legend, says it's important to keep his father's musical legacy alive...
USATODAY.com
John Lennon at 80: Events held to mark musical legend’s birthday [Video]

John Lennon at 80: Events held to mark musical legend’s birthday

Late Beatles star and musical legend John Lennon would have been celebratinghis 80th birthday on Friday. The musician, who was shot dead aged 40 in NewYork in 1980, has continued to have an enduring influence on popular culturelong after his murder.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:58Published

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

Pakistan bans 'immoral' TikTok [Video]

Pakistan bans 'immoral' TikTok

Pakistan is banning TikTok over what it says is 'immoral and indecent' content on the video sharing app. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:02Published

The Social Dilemma caught one of its TikTok ‘conspiracists’ off guard

 When she posted a TikTok in March, Chelsea Gilliland wasn’t thinking about anything other than how dumb coronavirus conspiracy theories could get. Taking on..
The Verge

Meet Ricky Desktop, the most viral beatmaker on TikTok

 Photo: Dakota Ross / Ricky Desktop

‘I know that sounds super scientific, but that is how I think about it’
The Verge

Ocean Spray surprises TikTok "Dreams" star with cranberry-red pickup truck

 Ocean Spray sent a surprise to TikTok star Nathan Apodaca, after he went viral on the platform when he posted a video of himself lip-synching Fleetwood Mac's..
CBS News

Universal Music Group Universal Music Group American music corporation

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Paul McCartney 'so happy' he reconciled with John Lennon before his death [Video]

Paul McCartney 'so happy' he reconciled with John Lennon before his death

Paul McCartney has told John Lennon's son Sean how happy it makes him that he got the chance to reconcile with his Beatles bandmate before his murder.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Sean Ono Lennon to chat to Paul McCartney as part of John Lennon birthday special [Video]

Sean Ono Lennon to chat to Paul McCartney as part of John Lennon birthday special

Sean Ono Lennon has interviewed Sir Paul McCartney about his relationship with his late father as part of a BBC special to mark what would have been John Lennon's 80th birthday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Become A Viral TikTok Star Like Charli D'Amelio With This Master Class!

 Influencers like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae have taken over TikTok with their dancing videos, and now you can learn their secrets! If you’ve ever...
Just Jared

TikTok video shows dance party at quarantine facility in Howard Springs, Darwin

 Video has been posted on TikTok appearing to show a rave or dance party at a coronavirus quarantine facility in Howard Springs in Darwin.
SBS

U.S. appeals judge's ruling that blocked U.S. ban on TikTok downloads

 Negotiations are under way for Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to take stakes in a new company, TikTok Global, that would oversee U.S. operations.
Hindu


Tweets about this