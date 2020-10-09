Global  
 

Twitter will limit retweets to combat election misinformation

engadget Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
With less than a month before the US presidential election on November 3rd, Twitter is introducing some temporary but fundamental changes to how its platform works. In line with recent changes the company made to its civic integrity policy, Twitter s...
News video: Trump appeals to senior citizens in new Twitter video

Trump appeals to senior citizens in new Twitter video 02:24

 President Donald Trump sought to appeal to the nation's senior citizenpopulation Thursday, in another new video released on Twitter. Speaking on theWhite House South Lawn, Trump started the video by addressing his "favoritepeople in the world, the seniors."

Vice-President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris took part in a televised debate ahead of the US election on 3 November. While it was a more civil encounter than the presidential debate, there..

Twitter is rethinking how the labels it applies to misinformation look and work, its head of site integrity told Reuters in an interview, as the social media company tries to make these interventions..

Channel 4 News has exposed a secret 2016 election database which exposes the digital tactics that helped put Donald Trump into the White House and an extraordinary insight into the workings of a..

Twitter blocks retweets of misleading content from US election candidates

 Move is latest escalation of anti-misinformation measures in run-up to presidential vote
