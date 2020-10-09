Odell Beckham Jr. turned to Mojichat’s advertising features during his inaugural live-stream

Global  
 

Mojiit, the Los Angeles-based company behind the popular avatar generation service Mojichat, has landed one of its highest-profile users with the launch of Odell Beckham Jr.’s live stream over the weekend. As Odell Beckham Jr. did his first live stream with the gaming superstar Dr. Disrespect, he turned to Mojichat to create the pop-up onscreen […]
